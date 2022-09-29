Penistone Road, in Hillsborough, is currently closed in both directions, from A6101 Bradfield Road to Bamforth Street, due to a road traffic collision that took place earlier this morning (Sep 29).

There are significant delays in the area as a result of the collision, with traffic moving particularly slowly on Bamforth Street, Bradfield Road, Langsett Road, Loxley Road and Rutland Road.

At just after 8.20am, a spokesperson for Travel South Yorkshire said the closure is ‘expected to be in place all morning’. The spokesperson added that the 8, 8a and 86 bus services are currently being divered as a result of the collision.

Penistone Road and Arundel Gate are both currently closed, and are expected to be for the rest of morning

No further details have been released by the force, but there are reports that a police officer was injured. Eye witnesses posting online claim a dark coloured 4X4 was involved in a collision with a police officer.

Video footage is believed to show one officer jumping out of the way of the vehicle.

Police have also closed Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street and Commercial Street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”

The Travel South Yorkshire spokesperson said Arundel Gate is also expected to ‘remain closed all morning’.

The reason for the closure of Arundel Gate is not yet known and South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide more information.