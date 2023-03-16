There will be many road closures across Sheffield during the Half Marathon next week - here are the locations, dates and times of the closures.

The Sheffield Half Marathon will return to the city on Sunday, March 26, 2023 where there will be thousands of runners expected to take part in the race. Runners and athletes alike will join together to help raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of good causes including its official partner charities: the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, Sheffield Age UK, Cavendish Cancer Care, Macmillan Cancer Support, St Luke’s, Snowdrop Project, The Children’s Hospital Charity and Sheffield Futures.

The event is organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All every year, in partnership with Sheffield City Council. Event organisers are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have restricted access to ensure the safety of all those who are taking part.

The race will start and finish on Arundel Gate, with a race start time of 9.30am and the event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4am and 4pm on Sunday, March 26. The event will also require a number of parking suspensions starting from 6.30pm around Ecclesall Road and from 8.30pm on Norfolk Street and Surrey Street from Saturday, March 25 until 4pm on Sunday.

A road closure sign. (Pic credit: Andrew Bellis)

Closures across the city centre including Arundel Gate and Norfolk Street will be in place until 4pm.

Operations director at Run For All, Tristan Batley-Kyle, said: “As with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”

Sheffield road closures during the Sheffield Half Marathon

A61 Ring Road

- Brook Hill to Moore Street (anticlockwise) from 8.30am to 1.30pm

- Moore Street to Eyre Street (anticlockwise) from 8.30am to 1.30pm

- Bramall Lane to Broomspring Lane (clockwise) from 8.30am to 1.30pm

Arundel Gate

- The whole road from 4am to 4pm

Brickhouse Lane

- The whole road from 9am to 12.30pm

Causeway Head Road

- Cross Lane to Dore Road from 9am to 12.30pm

Charles Street

- Pinstone Street to Arundel Gate from 4am to 1.45pm

Charter Row

- Fitzwilliam Street to Furnival Gate (northbound) from 8.30am to 1.45pm

- Furnival Gate to Holy Green (southbound) from 8.30am to 1.45pm

- Holy Green to Fitzwilliam Street (southbound) from 8.30am to 1.45pm

Common Lane

- Ringinglow Road to Cottage Lane from 9am to 1pm

Cross Burgess Street

- Burgess Street to Pinstone Street from 8.30am to 1.45pm

Cross Lane

- The whole road from 9am to 12.30pm

Dore Road

- Causeway Head Road to Vicarage Lane (eastbound) from 9am to 12.30pm

Ecclesall Road

- A61 Ring Road to Rustlings Road from 8am to 1.30pm

- Rustlings Road to Ecclesall Road South from 8.30am to 1.30pm

Ecclesall Road South

- Ecclesall Road to Hathersage Road from 8.30am to 1.15pm

- Crossroads between Millhouses Lane and Knowle Lane from 9am to 1.15pm

Furnival Gate

- Arundel Gate to Charter Row from 8.30am to 1.45pm

Hathersage Road

- Whitelow Lane to Cross Lane from 9am to 12.45pm

- Cross Lane to Limb Lane from 9am to 12.15pm

Knowle Lane

- Ecclesall Road South to Ringinglow Road from 9am to 1.15pm

- Crossroads between Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane from 9am to 11.15am

Limb Lane

- Rushley Road to Ecclesall Road South from 9am to 12.45pm

Long Line

- Sheephill Road to Hathersage Road from 9am to 12.45pm

Moore Street

- Hanover Way to Fitzwilliam Street (northbound) from 8.30am to 1.45pm

- Fitzwilliam Street to Young Street (southbound) from 8.30am to 1.45pm

- Young Street to Hanover Way (southbound) from 8.30am to 1.45pm

Norfolk Street

- The whole road from 4am to 4pm

Pinstone Street

- Cross Burgess Street to Furnival Gate from 8.30am to 1.45pm

Ringinglow Road

- Knowle Lane to Fulwood Lane from 9am to 1pm

Rushley Road

- The whole road from 9am to 12.45pm

Sheephill Road

- Ringinglow Road to Hathersage Road from 9am to 12pm

Surrey Street

- The whole road from 4am to 4pm

Union Street