Named in honour of the former Leeds Rhinos player, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will take place on May 14, 2023 and has also been inspired by former Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield’s running challenges in recent years.

There will be 7,777 places in the marathon in a nod to Burrow’s shirt number when he played.

Since he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019, Burrow and his family have campaigned to raise awareness of the condition and his latest goal is to have a purpose-built and dedicated centre to treat MND patients from across West Yorkshire and help their families.

The existing Leeds Half Marathon and a family fun run will take place on the same day.

Burrow said: “It is wonderful to see the marathon return to Leeds and I know it will be a fantastic occasion. Any opportunity to raise awareness and funds to fight MND is wonderful and I know so much money will be raised by those taking part for great causes personal to each runner.”

Mike Tomlinson, Chief Executive at Run For All, said: “When Jane and I set up our very first event back in 2007, our goal was to be able to provide running events that helped people to achieve new goals and raise money for charity.

"It’s an amazing feeling then, to be able to launch the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in honour of Rob and to help thousands of participants to run in this new event for their own goals and reasons, enabling funds to be raised for many deserving charities.