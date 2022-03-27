Sheffield Half Marathon 2022: The best race photos as Jane Tomlinson's Run for All event returns

The race was won by a local man - City of Sheffield runner Mohammed Salah, who finished in 1:09:13.

Other local runners in the top 10 included third-placed Jonathon Harding (South Leeds Lakers), David Millns and Joe Sweetnam-Powell (both Sheffield Athletics Club), John Yoward (York Acorn) who was also the fastest competitor aged over 40, and Luke Tipping (Steel City Striders).

The first woman home in 40th place overall was another local athlete, Sarah Lowery of Rotherham Harriers with a time of 1:21:06. In third place was Eleanor Baker of City of Sheffield.

All images by Dean Atkins.

1. Race winner Mohammed Salah competes for City of Sheffield

2. A supporter cheers on her friends

3. There was also a junior race

4. A Sheffield Children's Hospital team