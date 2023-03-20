The bus gate has been introduced on Arundel Gate in Sheffield City Centre and has sparked confusion and questions - Sheffield City Council has now answered a few questions posed by Yorkshire residents.

The bus gate is part of a plan by the Sheffield City Council’s (SCC) plan to reduce traffic volume coming from the northbound route. The southbound route remains accessible to the general traffic.

Arundel Gate is thought to be one of the city’s most polluted areas and will now be only used by buses, taxis and other permitted vehicles. Traffic will be restricted from travelling beyond the Novotel Hotel access point, by the Millennium Gallery, when coming from the Furnival Gate direction.

The new bus gate is being implemented through an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) and a period of statutory consultation is taking place for the first six months and the implementation will run for up to 18 months before a decision is made whether the bus gate may be retained permanently. In the meantime, the public are encouraged to provide feedback on the operation of the bus gate; all feedback will be considered before making a final decision.

Arundel Gate bus gate. (Pic credit: Sheffield City Council)

Frequently asked questions from Yorkshire residents about Arundel Gate bus gate

The new bus gate is expected to help reduce the levels of pollution by reducing the number of vehicles which can travel along the road.

Vehicles are still able to access the Q-Park car park on Charles Street and the Novotel Hotel, using the northbound carriageway, travelling from Furnival Square roundabout.

Here are your questions answered. More answers to come.

1. Can all NHS ambulances (emergency and non-emergency) use the bus gate?

SCC has reassured that all NHS ambulances will still have access to the bus gate during this operation.

2. What happens if someone needs to drop someone off urgently at the centralised pre-operative assessment unit on Mulberry Street?

A spokesperson for SCC said: “The NHS facility on Mulberry Street will still be accessible.

“Drivers will need to enter Norfolk Street from the southbound direction.”

3. Does this bus gate mean that residents won't be able to use the NCP car parks?

“No NCP car parks are affected by the bus gate. All car parks in the area are still accessible as they were previously.”

4. Can blue badge users travel on this road? How can someone drop off their disabled relative at the theatre?

“The Lyceum Theatre is still accessible. All vehicles can travel southbound from Park Square roundabout, along Arundel Gate and turn right into Norfolk Street.

“Blue badge holders are not able to travel through any bus gate in the city.”

5. How can people with disabilities get to the Crucible, Lyceum and City Hall and other major landmarks located in the city centre?

“Full access is maintained for all vehicles travelling from Park Square roundabout to Furnival Square roundabout.

“The right turn into Norfolk Street, and access to Surrey Street, will remain possible when travelling southbound along Arundel Gate.”

6. I park in the cheese grater. Am I still allowed to access it coming up from the decathlon roundabout?

“Yes, the Q Park on Charles Street will still be accessible when approaching from Furnival Gate roundabout.”

7. How do you get to the Q Park used by theatre goers?