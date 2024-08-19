Casa Brighouse: Two arrests amid cannabis production investigation at well known wedding venue
A man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and abstracting electricity at Casa Brighouse in Elland.
He has since been released under investigation.
A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis. He has since been charged and will appear at Bradford Crown Court in the coming months.
It comes as Calderdale Council revoked the venue’s licence to sell alcohol and play live or recorded music, throwing wedding bookings at the venue into jeopardy.
A spokesperson for the council said: “We received an application from West Yorkshire Police for a ‘Summary Review’ of Casa’s premises licence, on the basis that the statutory licensing objectives are not met.
“At the Council’s Licensing Subcommittee meeting on Thursday 8 August, Councillors agreed that Casa’s licence would be suspended immediately pending a full review of the licence.
“We will carry out the review within the next month, which will involve looking into whether the business is being managed and operated in line with its licence conditions and the Licensing Act 2003.”
A council notice attached to the premises states: “The grounds of application for review [of the licence] are that in the opinion of a senior police officer, the premises are associated with serious crime and disorder.”
A statement on Casa Brighouse’s Facebook page denied the business had closed. It read: “We are open as usual and ready to serve you all the delicious food you love.
“However, please note that alcohol won’t be available at the moment. But don’t worry, you’re welcome to bring your own.”
One couple who were due to celebrate their wedding at Casa Brighouse this weekend were forced to move venues at the eleventh hour.
The wedding had been due to take place on August 10 at the restaurant, and had been booked in 2022.
The couple were able to rearrange their celebration to take place at Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top.
They are now in discussions with Casa Brighouse as to how to recover the £8,000 costs.
In 2013, four women were left with life-changing injuries after a balcony at the restaurant collapsed while they were standing on it.
The restaurant’s owner, Jack McDaid, was also injured.
And in 2023, issues around sewage being pumped from the restaurant into a nearby lake forced a temporary closure of its function room.
Sewage flowed from a pipe installed by the business into Freeman’s Cut, a lake used for waterskiing.
It led to a protracted period of negotiations between the restaurant, Yorkshire Water and Calderdale Council.
Calderdale Council and Casa Brighouse mutually agreed a ten day closure for the venue while the issue was rectified.
Casa Brighouse was approached for comment by the Yorkshire Post.