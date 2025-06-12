A 70-year-old man has died after his mobility scooter was involved in a crash with a military truck near Catterick Garrison.

At 12:50pm police responded to reports of a crash on the A6136 Catterick Road, near the junction with Colburn Lane, at Catterick Garrison, on Wednesday (Jun 11).

The crash involved a 70-year-old man, on a mobility scooter, a military truck.

The 70-year-old died while being airlifted to hospital.

Police have stated his family has been informed and have received support.

The driver and passenger of the military truck both assisted the police with their enquiries.

The road remained closed until 7.10pm to allow the emergency services to safely work at the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered for examination.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you witnessed the collision and have not yet made a report to the police, please come forward as soon as possible to assist our investigation.

“This also includes motorists with relevant dashcam footage of the collision itself or the vehicles prior to the incident.

If you can help, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.