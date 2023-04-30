All Sections
CCTV appeal after disorder outside Yorkshire train station between football fans

Police have issued pictures of two men they want to speak to after disorder between football fans outside a Yorkshire train station.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 30th Apr 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 13:46 BST

Kirklees Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about the two men who they wish to speak with in connection with an affray offence outside Huddersfield railway station on October 29, 2022.

Fighting and disorder took place in St George’s Square outside the station between football supporters following the Huddersfield AFC vs Millwall FC game.

The disorder took place between 5pm and 5.30pm.

“We are now issuing two new images of men we wish to identify in connection with the affray incident and I would ask anyone who recognises these men to contact us."
A number of enquiries have since been ongoing into the incident with three arrests made, police said.

PC Heather Crompton of Kirklees Police, said: “We have been carrying out a number of enquiries into last October’s disorder and have made several arrests in connection with the offending which took place.“We are now issuing two new images of men we wish to identify in connection with the affray incident and I would ask anyone who recognises these men to contact us.“Reports can of course be made completely anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13230029653.