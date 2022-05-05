South Yorkshire Police is investigating the incident that took place at the William Hill branch on Market Place on Saturday April 30.
At 12pm she was working in the shop a man entered the shop and is said to have then followed the woman outside before spitting in her face and swearing at her.
A CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the investigation has been released and anyone with information is asked to contact 101.