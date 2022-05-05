CCTV appeal after woman working in a South Yorkshire betting shop is spat at by customer

A woman working at a betting shop in Doncaster was spat at by a customer in an unprovoked attack.

By Emma Ryan
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 11:48 am
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 11:51 am

South Yorkshire Police is investigating the incident that took place at the William Hill branch on Market Place on Saturday April 30.

At 12pm she was working in the shop a man entered the shop and is said to have then followed the woman outside before spitting in her face and swearing at her.

A CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with an investigation into a woman being spat at has been released by police.

A CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the investigation has been released and anyone with information is asked to contact 101.