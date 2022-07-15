CCTV appeal to trace van after mobility scooter rider, 69, dies in Yorkshire collision

Derek McGlone, 69, died in hospital after the crash on Field Side Road in Thorne, near Doncaster, at 9.25am on Monday June 20.
His mobility scooter had been struck by a white Mercedes Sprinter van, leaving him with serious injuries.
Read More
South Yorkshire Police said: "Following their enquiries and after reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage, officers are keen to speak to the driver and passenger of the photographed van. They believe they may have seen the incident or the scooter prior to the collision.
"The van has distinctive markings on its roof. Do you recognise it? Can you help? Please contact us via our online reporting form or 101, quoting incident number 243 of 20 June 2022. You can access our online portal here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something."