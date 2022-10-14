CCTV footage shows suspects celebrating after unprovoked racist attack in Leeds
Police have released CCTV footage of two men celebrating after an unprovoked racist attack in Leeds.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, had been on his way to the gym when he was approached by the group of five males in Victoria Road in the city centre, near to the junction with Water Lane.
He was racially abused before one of the men threw a punch at him.
As the victim fought back, the others joined in the attack.
They then made further racist comments.
As the victim tried to get away, he was hit with a bottle.
It left a wound to his head that needed stitches at hospital.
The incident, which is being treated as racially aggravated wounding with intent, happened shortly after 2am on Sunday, May 29.
Enquiries showed a second separate male victim was also attacked by the group in the vicinity but never came forward.
Officers would still like to identify him.
Anyone who recognises any of the group from the footage or who has any information could assist in identifying them is asked to contact DC 3101 Roberts at Leeds District CID.