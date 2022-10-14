CCTV footage shows suspects celebrating after unprovoked racist attack in Leeds

The victim, a 20-year-old man, had been on his way to the gym when he was approached by the group of five males in Victoria Road in the city centre, near to the junction with Water Lane.

He was racially abused before one of the men threw a punch at him.

As the victim fought back, the others joined in the attack.

Police have released CCTV footage of men they would like to identify after an unprovoked racist attack in Leeds. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then made further racist comments.

As the victim tried to get away, he was hit with a bottle.

It left a wound to his head that needed stitches at hospital.

The incident, which is being treated as racially aggravated wounding with intent, happened shortly after 2am on Sunday, May 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries showed a second separate male victim was also attacked by the group in the vicinity but never came forward.

Officers would still like to identify him.