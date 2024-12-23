CCTV of suspect issued after elderly victim defrauded of tens of thousands in scam

Police have issued a CCTV still of a man they want to identify after a vulnerable, elderly victim was preyed on by a fraudster for tens of thousands of pounds.

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who can assist their investigation into the high value deception fraud offence which took place in Huddersfield in November this year.

They are also warning residents to be extremely mindful of deception frauds in which cold callers ask for their bank account details over the phone.

The offence took place after a suspect cold called the victim and falsely claimed he was a police officer investigating financial fraud.

He was then able to build her trust over several hours and calls and eventually gain access to her banking details.

The suspect later met the victim in person and was able to defraud the victim of the sums totalling tens of thousands of pounds.

Detectives have been supporting the victim and conducting a number enquires into the offence, leading to them gaining an image of the man pictured who they wish to identify and speak with.

He is known to frequent Manchester city centre, Leeds city centre and Manchester Trafford centre and is described as Asian, around 6ft tall, of a stocky build with dark curly hair.

DC Callum Wallace of Kirklees District CID, said: “This was a despicable offence in which the suspect preyed on an elderly and vulnerable female victim, gained her trust, and then abused that trust to defraud her for what are very significant sums of money.

“We are progressing a number of lines of enquiry and can now issue a CCTV still of a man we wish to speak with. I would ask anyone who can help us identify this man to please contact us.

“I would also urge residents to be vigilant to this type of offence. The police or other official persons, including staff from your own bank, will never ask for your account details over the phone in a cold call.

“Sadly these scams do occur and the persons can be practiced liars. If you receive such a call do not give the caller any personal financial details and hang up. Support and advice about how to report such offences can be found on the West Yorkshire Police website here . “