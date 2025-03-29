CCTV to catch litter louts dropping takeaway boxes in Yorkshire

Litter louts dropping takeaway packaging and leftover food from their cars is a “persistent issue” in parts of Bradford – but it is hoped an array of CCTV cameras will help solve the issue.

Almost 2,300 people have been fined for dropping litter from vehicles in Bradford in the past year, and Councillors have been told that the vast majority of these fines have gone to people who litter from parked vehicles.

One Councillor said some areas are blighted by takeaway customers eating in their parked cars and “thinking it is a good idea” to throw all the waste out their car window.

At a recent meeting of Bradford Council’s Regeneration and Environment Scrutiny Committee, members were given an update on work being done to tackle littering and fly tipping in the District.

The committee were told that there has been a big rise in the number of people fined for littering from vehicles in recent years.

So far this year (April to March) the Council has issued 2,293 fixed penalty notices to people who have been caught throwing litter from their vehicle.

That is up from 1,750 in 2023/24 and 657 in 2022/23.

The notices require people caught dropping litter from a car to pay a £100 fine. If they do not pay, they can be taken to court.

A report to the committee said: “To enhance capacity to detect and review fly-tipping and littering incidents, the Environmental Enforcement Team has invested in funding for a bespoke CCTV review suite. This system allows direct access to review and download footage of fly-tipping and litter from vehicle offences caught on camera.

“In addition, more officers have been trained to use the review suite, and moving forward will further strengthen the team’s ability to detect fly-tipping and littering incidents.

“Littering remains a significant problem both nationally and locally, and, like many cities, Bradford has a high number of takeaway establishments.

“This has led to takeaway litter becoming a persistent issue in certain areas of the district.

“The cost of clearing this litter places a financial burden on the Council, diverting resources from other essential services. By addressing takeaway litter and encouraging responsible disposal, the Council can reduce these clearance costs, resulting in potential savings that can be reinvested into other projects and services.

“The implementation of litter enforcement cameras has been instrumental in addressing littering from vehicles in the Bradford district.

“To date, 39 cameras have been installed at 18 locations across the district, resulting in a total of 4,478 fines for individuals caught discarding litter from vehicles.

“The team remains committed to enhancing and expanding this initiative. Additional cameras will be deployed in newly identified problem areas, which serves as a proactive and effective strategy to address littering from vehicles and the issue of takeaway litter.

“Bradford Council was one of the first Councils outside of London to adopt this recently enacted legislation and remains the only Council in the whole of Yorkshire to enforce litter from vehicle offences.”

Referring to the fines in the meeting, Councillor Anna Watson (Green, Shipley) said: “The big issue is in areas people go to for takeaways.

“For some reason people think it is a good idea to chuck everything out of their car window when they are parked up and have finished their food.

“Is it just moving vehicles these fines apply to?”

Amjad Ishaq, Environmental Services & Enforcement Manager, said the fines can be issued to anyone littering from cars on the highway or Council owned land – although fines cannot be issued for littering from cars in private car parks.

He said: “99 per cent of the fines are issued to cars that are stationary. We know there are areas where people get a takeaway, park up and throw their litter out their vehicle.”

Members were told that the 39 cameras have been set up in the following areas

City centre – 12

Bowling and Barkerend – 12

Little Horton 3

Manningham 7

Toller 4

Windhill and Wrose 1

The cameras trace the vehicle through their licence plate, and any litter dropped from a vehicle will be treated as the responsibility of the keeper of that vehicle.

If the keeper cannot identify the actual person who dropped the litter, they become liable for the offence.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service recently visited Birksland Street, a road that links Bowling Back Lane and Leeds Road.