Child assaulted in Keighley as police launch urgent investigation
At around 7pm on Saturday August 9 it was reported that a man had been seen assaulting a child outside the Asda on Bingley Street.
He then walked up towards the bus stop on Bradford Road where he may have got on a bus, West Yorkshire Police said.
He is described as a white male in his late 30s, of large build and with dark balding hair and facial hair.
He had facial piercings and black stretchers in his ears, tattoos on his arms and calves, and he was wearing a black hoodie with the ACDC logo and black shorts.
Officers from Bradford District Police have carried out extensive enquiries and are appealing for the public’s help to identify the man pictured who they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.
They also want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.
You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250455296.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.