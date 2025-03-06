Child dies after being hit by car on rugby pitch as man in 40s arrested

A child has died and another has been injured after they were hit by a car on a sports pitch in Cumbria.

Officers were called to Kendal Rugby Club shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, Cumbria Police said.

The driver of a black BMW i40, a man aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force added.

The second child involved was treated by paramedics.

The local community is said to be “stunned and in mourning”.

The area on Shap Road has been cordoned off and investigators are at the scene.

The immediate family members of the two children have been informed, police said.

Police are treating the collision as an isolated incident and there is no suggestion that it was terror-related, the force said.

A statement from Kendal Rugby Club shared on social media said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that an incident occurred today at Kendal Rugby Club, resulting in a tragic loss of a child’s life.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends and we kindly ask for privacy for all involved at this difficult time.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they conduct their investigation – the club and all facilities are temporarily closed while this is carried out.”

Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, said he was “praying” for the children involved.

“This is devastating, utterly heart-breaking news,” he posted on X.

“I’m praying for the children and for their families and friends.