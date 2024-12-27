Child neglect arrests after seven-year-old girl suffered life-changing injuries in Boxing Day quad bike crash

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a seven-year-old girl was injured in a quad bike crash outside a pub.

Police are appealing for information following the crash in Leeds on Boxing Day in which a seven-year-old girl was seriously injured.

At 10:31pm on Thursday, December 26, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to the incident in High Street, Kippax.

The girl had been a passenger on a quad bike that had crashed into a telegraph pole outside the Old Tree Inn pub.

The bike, a green Honda TRX420, had been travelling away from Leeds Road at the time.

The girl was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are serious and life changing but are not considered life-threatening.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on Friday December 27 on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the incident, police said.

A man and a woman, both aged in their thirties, have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remain in custody.

Scenes remain in place on High Street and nearby Church Lane as part of the investigation.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the green quad bike being ridden around the Kippax area at any point from 10pm until the time of the collision, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.