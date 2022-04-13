Child rapist's indecent images linked him to horrific abuse of young girl

Officers found more than 30,000 images which linked Quintin Cocu to the abuse of a young girl.

Sheffield Crown Court was told Cocu, of Sandall Stones Road, in Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, was caught by police with the images who were abe to link them to a youngster who he had molested for many years when she was a child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When officers visited her, she broke down in tears.

Pictured is Quintin Cocu, aged 50, of Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster

The court was told the 50-year-old Cocu had 37,270 indecent images of children and 2,623 prohibited images as well as 281 extreme pornographic images involving mainly animals.

Prosecuting barrister Richard Sheldon said some of the images had faces posted onto indecent activities and the police were able to link Cocu to his victim.

Mr Sheldon added: “She broke down in tears and she had been molested for many years.”

Cocu, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to raping a child aged under 13, assault by penetration of a child, sexual assault of a child aged under 13, sexual activity with a child, and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Mr Sheldon said that during Cocu’s four-year reign of abuse he got the complainant to perform oral sex upon him – which constituted rape – and he molested her body, made her touch him sexually and he showed her pornographic images.

Police originally visited the defendant’s address after they became aware he had indecent images.

Mr Sheldon said: "On October 5, 2019, the police were aware the defendant had indecent images in his possession at an address in Doncaster.”

Police raided Cocu’s address in January 2020 and seized his mobile phone, a computer tower and an external hard drive and found a massive catalogue of indecent images of youngsters, according to Mr Sheldon.

Mr Sheldon said these included 5,287 category A images, 6,460 category B images and 25,523 category C images – with category A being the most serious – as well as 2,623 prohibited images and 281 extreme pornographic images.

He added that following a closer examination of some of the images officers were able to link Cocu to the complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Abdul Latif Shakoor, defending, said Cocu is full of remorse and regret and he has referred himself to a group to address the issues that may have led to his offending.

Mr Shakoor added: “He is ashamed of himself and he badly regrets what has happened and he wishes to apologise to her and to all concerned and the court.”

Judge Graham Reeds QC sentenced Cocu during a second hearing on April 11.

Cocu was sentenced to a total of a 12-year custodial term made up of one year for making indecent images consecutively to 10 years for the sex offences against a child and a one-year extension to his custodial licence on the grounds that the defendant is deemed to be a person of concern.

Judge Richardson stressed Cocu will not be entitled to an early release and he can only be freed when the parole board believes it is safe to do so.