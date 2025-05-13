Child seriously injured after being bitten in the face by Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 13th May 2025, 07:38 BST
An eight-year-old has been left with serious injuries to his face and arm after being bitten by a dog while he was riding his bike, police have said.

The boy was cycling along Morley Street in Goole when the incident happened shortly before 10am on Sunday (May 11), Humberside Police said.

Most Popular

The man was walking his dog when it bit the young boy. Police and paramedics attended, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries to his face and arm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The owner of the dog - a 54-year-old man - was found nearby and was arrested by police on suspicion of being a person in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog that caused injury.

He has since been released on bail. The dog was found at a nearby property and has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Chief Inspector Rob Danby said: “This was clearly a very distressing event for the child and their family and the police investigation into the incident continues as we gather information relevant to our enquiries.

A Staffordshire Bull Terrierplaceholder image
A Staffordshire Bull Terrier | Canva/Getty Images

“Our Dog Legislation Officer has been involved with the investigation and these discussions continue as we look to take the most appropriate action.

“We urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information that could assist our inquiries to please contact us via our non-emergency number, 101, quoting log number 153 of 11 May.”

Related topics:GooleHumberside PolicePoliceParamedicsHospital
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice