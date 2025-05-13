Child seriously injured after being bitten in the face by Staffordshire Bull Terrier
The boy was cycling along Morley Street in Goole when the incident happened shortly before 10am on Sunday (May 11), Humberside Police said.
The man was walking his dog when it bit the young boy. Police and paramedics attended, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries to his face and arm.
The owner of the dog - a 54-year-old man - was found nearby and was arrested by police on suspicion of being a person in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog that caused injury.
He has since been released on bail. The dog was found at a nearby property and has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.
Chief Inspector Rob Danby said: “This was clearly a very distressing event for the child and their family and the police investigation into the incident continues as we gather information relevant to our enquiries.
“Our Dog Legislation Officer has been involved with the investigation and these discussions continue as we look to take the most appropriate action.
“We urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information that could assist our inquiries to please contact us via our non-emergency number, 101, quoting log number 153 of 11 May.”