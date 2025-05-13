Child seriously injured after being bitten in the face by Staffordshire Bull Terrier

An eight-year-old has been left with serious injuries to his face and arm after being bitten by a dog while he was riding his bike, police have said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy was cycling along Morley Street in Goole when the incident happened shortly before 10am on Sunday (May 11), Humberside Police said.

The man was walking his dog when it bit the young boy. Police and paramedics attended, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries to his face and arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of the dog - a 54-year-old man - was found nearby and was arrested by police on suspicion of being a person in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog that caused injury.

He has since been released on bail. The dog was found at a nearby property and has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Chief Inspector Rob Danby said: “This was clearly a very distressing event for the child and their family and the police investigation into the incident continues as we gather information relevant to our enquiries.

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier | Canva/Getty Images

“Our Dog Legislation Officer has been involved with the investigation and these discussions continue as we look to take the most appropriate action.