Child sex offender who was on the run for five years guilty of indecent assault

A child sex offender has been found guilty after he was finally brought to justice after being on the run for five years.

Shahid Hussain groomed a 14-year-old girl by giving her gifts, alcohol and lifts in his career, before making sexual demands of her. When she refused, he pushed her to the ground and assaulted her.

Hussain, of Tinsley, Rotherham, committed the offence in 2003 and it was investigated by the National Crime Agency some years later.

The 48-year-old was charged and ordered to appear at Sheffield Magistrates in August 2018 but adsconded and went on the run for more than five years.

He was eventually arrested after being caught by Bulgarian police in November 2023 as he tried to enter the country from Turkey, at the Kapitan Andreevo border post.

A jury found Hussain guilty of one count of indecent assault on Tuesday (Jul 30) and he will be sentenced on August 16.

NCA’s senior investigating officer, Stuart Cobb, said: “Hussain carried out a vile attack on a vulnerable young girl and when he knew he was going to be held to account, he took the coward’s route by going on the run.

“We have always been determined to put Hussain before the courts. Finally, 21 years after carrying out his crime, he has faced justice.

“The effects of child sexual abuse are deep and long-lasting but I hope that Hussain’s conviction provides the victim with a degree of closure.”

It’s never too late to report child sexual abuse. Non-recent child sexual abuse can be reported to police by calling 101, or in person at a police station. Reports of non-recent abuse are handled by officers who are specially trained in supporting victims and dealing with such sensitive cases.

Martin McRobb, specialist prosecutor for the CPS, added: “Shahid Hussain targeted a child and subjected her to a horrendous sexual assault. He then sought to evade the law by leaving the country.

“I hope this conviction sends a clear message: sex offenders who flee abroad will not escape justice. We will continue to work collaboratively with international partners to ensure perpetrators are returned to face the full force of the law.