The footage shows Austin Osayande, 40, carrying a 24-year-old woman through the deserted streets of Leeds on August 14, 2015.

The victim had been walking to get a taxi home after a night out in the city when Osayande approached her at around 5am.

He spoke to her and walked alongside her before he picked her up in his arms and carried her to the scene of the attack a short distance away, West Yorkshire Police said.

Wearing a long black overcoat and black trousers and with a shaven head, he is seen in earlier CCTV footage loitering in a car park and approaching a woman on the street.

The shocking footage was released by detectives probing the rape in 2015, but he was not caught until September last year when he was committed another sexual assault.

Osayande faced a trial after being charged with the rape in 2015 and a sexual assault on a woman in the city on September 10 last year.

He pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration at Leeds Crown Court on January 27.