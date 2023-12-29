Christian Marriott: Man killed while providing first aid to stranger ‘will be remembered for helping others’

A father-of-two who died after he was hit by a car while providing first aid to a stranger will be remembered for helping others, a church group has said.

Chris Marriott, 46, was walking in Sheffield with his wife and two young sons, aged eight and six, when he stopped to help a woman who was unconscious following a fight between a group of people.

South Yorkshire Police said the “Good Samaritan” and several other people were then hit by a car at the scene of the incident, in College Close in Burngreave, shortly after 2pm. He died and six other people were injured.

In a series of tributes, Mr Marriott has been remembered as a “valued and much loved” member of City Church who worked hard to help other people.

He worked for the charity Community Money Advice (CMA), which supports people struggling with debt, and helped set up and run the Jubilee Food Bank in Sheffield.

In a statement, the church said everyone was “deeply shocked” by his death.

“Chris died doing what so many will remember him for – helping others. He had stopped to help an unconscious woman lying in the street and as he was providing first aid, a car collided with Chris, the woman and others,” it added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are obviously with his wife, and their two young sons. This is an unbelievably awful situation and we are heartbroken for the family.

“Please pray for them, for Chris’ wider family and friends, and for City Church Sheffield as they try to process this loss. May they all know God’s comfort and grace as they grieve and remember.”

An investigation is underway and police have arrested two men, aged 23 and 55, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The woman Mr Marriot was helping remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition. Another six people, including an off-duty midwife, were injured in the collision.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings said: “The death of Chris Marriott, a father of two young children, is a heart-breaking tragedy. He died as he sought to help another person.