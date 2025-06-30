A panel of 16 potential jurors has been selected in the trial of a former priest accused of sexual offences against 13 women.

Christopher Brain, 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, was leader of the evangelical movement the Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.

He is facing trial at Inner London Crown Court accused of one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault between 1981 and 1995.

Wearing a purple shirt, navy trousers and glasses, he sat in the dock as a short legal matter was dealt with on Monday before the panel was selected.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of the Reverend Christopher Brain (left) appearing at Inner London Crown Court | Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Judge Freya Newbery told the potential jurors that jury service is “one of the most important civil functions that you can perform”.

It is expected that his trial will last around eight weeks.