Ms Lawrence, who lived in the Heworth area of the city, was last seen on 18 March 2009.

No trace of her has ever been found, and last year an extensive search at Sand Hutton gravel pits near York proved fruitless.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, who leads the inquiry for North Yorkshire Police, said the efforts last year proved the force's determination to solve the case.

No trace of Claudia has ever been found, and last year an extensive search at Sand Hutton gravel pits near York proved fruitless. Pictured with father Peter.

Claudia's father Peter, who had tirelessly campaigned for the rights of relatives of missing people, died last year.

DSI Fox said: “In the years that followed, we have continued to receive information about Claudia.

“Whilst the inquiry is in a reactive phase, I want to stress that it is not closed.

“Every new piece of information or material is thoroughly assessed for investigative value and tested against the significant amounts of material which have been acquired over the last 13 years.

“I hope that the nature and scale of activity undertaken in August last year demonstrates that we continue in our efforts to thoroughly investigate any line of enquiry which is deemed pursuable, and, despite the passage of time, we remain determined to provide the answers that Claudia’s mother, sister and her many friends so desperately need and deserve.

“I am extremely grateful to those members of the public who have provided information, and I repeat my appeals to anyone else who may have information which is relevant to Claudia’s disappearance to share that information with us."

Last month, Peter Lawrence's former spokesperson Martin Dales, who runs the FindClaudia website, revealed a member of the public had been in touch who had found a tribute at a Yorkshire beauty spot with a note saying "God bless her, she is in the water."