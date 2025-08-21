Police have issued a public appeal as they continue to hunt a man with distinctive tattoos who is wanted in connection with a rape in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clifford Church is also wanted for breaching his probation conditions as well as the rape of a woman in Harrogate on August 7.

He is thought to be in Leeds,using buses and trains to travel around the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 62-year-old, of Harrogate, is said to have a number of distinctive tattoos, North Yorkshire Police said.

They include a dot on his left cheek and a half inch line to his eyebrow. On his left arm he has NUFC and Newcastle United, UB40, a love heart, a cross near his wrist and dotted lines across his left wrist. On his right arm he has a ship and web across his right wrist.

He was last seen carrying a rucksack and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers, and also has links to the York, Durham and Cleveland areas.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing to passengers, drivers and operators of buses, taxis and trains to contact us if they have seen him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clifford Ian Church, aged 62, from Harrogate, is wanted in connection with breaching his probation conditions and in connection with an ongoing rape investigation

“Officers are also warning anyone who may be harbouring him that are committing a criminal offence and may face prosecution.

“If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999.Other information can be passed on by calling 101.”

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can pass on information by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.