Man with distinctive Newcastle United and UB40 tattoos wanted by police for rape offence
Clifford Church is also wanted for breaching his probation conditions as well as the rape of a woman in Harrogate on August 7.
The 62-year-old, of Harrogate, is said to have a number of distinctive tattoos, North Yorkshire Police said.
They include a dot on his left cheek and a half inch line to his eyebrow. On his left arm he has NUFC and Newcastle United, UB40, a love heart, a cross near his wrist and dotted lines across his left wrist. On his right arm he has a ship and web across his right wrist.
He was last seen carrying a rucksack and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers, and also has links to the York, Durham and Cleveland areas.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing to passengers, drivers and operators of buses, taxis and trains to contact us if they have seen him.
“Officers are also warning anyone who may be harbouring him that are committing a criminal offence and may face prosecution.
“If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999.Other information can be passed on by calling 101.”
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can pass on information by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12250147354 when passing on information to either police or Crimestoppers.