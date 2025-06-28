Clifford's Tower: Police looking for these two people after fire extinguisher stolen from landmark

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 28th Jun 2025, 09:12 BST
Police in North Yorkshire have released this CCTV still of two people they want to speak to in connection with a theft from Clifford's Tower in York.

The theft of a fire extinguisher from the historic landmark took place on May 8, 2025.

The two people pictured on CCTV may have important information that could assist the investigation, police said.

A spokesperson added: “If you recognise them, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

'We've released this CCTV still of two people we want to speak to in connection with a theft from Clifford's Tower in York.'

“Email [email protected], or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Sylvia Matla. Alternatively, speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12250086434 when passing on information.”

