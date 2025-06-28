Police in North Yorkshire have released this CCTV still of two people they want to speak to in connection with a theft from Clifford's Tower in York.

The theft of a fire extinguisher from the historic landmark took place on May 8, 2025.

The two people pictured on CCTV may have important information that could assist the investigation, police said.

A spokesperson added: “If you recognise them, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

