A pub may remain closed following an alleged attempted murder in its car park.

The operators of the Cock Beck in Crossgates said they could not afford to pay for door staff, a condition of reopening imposed by the council.

The premises licence was suspended after a woman was seriously injured when struck by a car outside the pub just after midnight on December 7.

A licensing hearing was told it was one of three incidents of serious crime and disorder over just a few weeks.

A police report said the December incident was believed to have been deliberate.

Licensing officer PC Neil Haywood told the hearing: “This is being treated as attempted murder.”

There was no suggestion the pub operators were at fault, PC Haywood said.

It followed two incidents on November 18 and 29 in which people brawled outside the pub on Pendas Way, councillors were told.

PC Haywood said: “Weapons were seen, including baseball bats and a knife.”

Other less serious incidents had been reported over the previous 12 months, PC Haywood added. He said: “There are a number of incidents here. It’s only recently we have seen it escalating.”

The hearing on Wednesday (Jan 8) was told there were reports of noise nuisance and drug taking linked to the premises.

Environmental health officer Gary Mann said: “It does seem to be a pub where people get over-intoxicated.”

Police sought new conditions on the licence, including reduced opening hours, upgraded CCTV and door staff.

PC Haywood said: “There’s been positive engagement. In no way are we suggesting we have rogue operators here.”

Bob Thompson, representing the venue, said the premises could not pay for door staff or reduce its hours.

He told the hearing: “This pub won’t be able to operate with those two conditions.”

Mr Thompson said the pub did plan to improve its CCTV, carry out staff training and appoint a new manager.

He said: “The pub isn’t known for trouble. Regardless of what you’ve heard, there’s been very few incidents.”

Councillors agreed to allow the pub to serve until 11pm but said trained door staff must be at the premises at weekends.