A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven at a group of people outside a pub in Leeds.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident, which happened shortly before midnight last night (Dec 6) at the Cock Beck pub in Penda’s Way in Crossgates.

West Yorkshire Police said it received multiple reports of a vehicle being driven at a group of people in the pub car park, and officers found a woman in her 50s with significant injuries - which are not understood to be life threatening.

Around 20 minutes later, a Toyota Rav4 was reported to have been involved in a crash with a Toyota Pruis at the junction of Selby Road and York Road. Police later established the Rav4 was the same vehicle which was driven at the group of people on the pub car park.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said the driver of the RAV4 suffered serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening, in the crash and was taken to hospital.

The 26-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, driving whilst disqualified and possession of Class B drugs.

The occupants of the Prius were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Daniel Ridgway, of Leeds District CID, said: “The victim has been seriously injured in what appears to be the deliberate use of a vehicle as a weapon and we have extensive enquiries ongoing to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses at the scenes of both the initial incident on Pendas Way and the subsequent collision at the junction of Selby Road and York Road, but I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to us to come forward.

“I would also ask people who live or were in the area to check their CCTV or dashcam to see if they have captured any relevant footage.”