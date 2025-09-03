Community in 'state of shock' after break in at Yorkshire mosque

The community has been left in a “state of shock” after a Yorkshire mosque was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday morning (September 2).

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police were called to the Jamisalifa Islamic Centre in Halifax Old Road, Birkby, Huddersfield, at 3.34am to a report of a burglary.

CCTV footage captured the masked burglar, who was wearing a hooded black coat and all black clothing, leaving the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect had broken in through a door and unsuccessfully tried to steal property from inside.

A CCTV still showing a masked man leaving the premises

Inspector Nicholas Kitson, of the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This break-in has clearly caused distress to members of the mosque as would any such offence at a place of religious worship. Evidence suggests the male was trying to steal from within the building and we are treating the matter as a burglary.

“Officers are conducting enquiries and examining CCTV footage which shows a masked suspect breaking into and leaving the property.

“Anyone who has footage of a male fitting this description in the area near the mosque just before or after the break-in , or any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Information can be given on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13250502439. It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Councillor Imran Safdar, said that the community has been left in a “state of shock”. He also urged anyone with information to contact the police.

Coun Safdar said: “Many members of my community and friends/allies are deeply saddened and angered that a Huddersfield mosque has been deliberately damaged in the early hours. Early reports suggest it was an attempted break in.