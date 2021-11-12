Community police teams offering common sense anti-crime advice to Christmas shoppers

Police officers are warning people to be on their guard while they are Christmas shopping.

Officers said that opportunist thieves are always after small items such as mobile phones and purses, warning people to keep them close and secure.

The team are offering tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of crime, including:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

○ Don’t leave your handbag unattended in shopping baskets or trolleys, pushchairs or mobility scooters.

○ In cafes and restaurants keep bags on your lap, between your feet or place the strap around a chair leg.

○ Don’t leave your mobile phone on the table. Mobile phones are targeted by thieves and easily swiped when your back is turned.

○ Don’t ever leave your handbag/wallet unattended on a table or a seat even if you are just nipping to the bar.

○ While walking, about keep handbags close to your body, and closed at all times. Choose a bag that can be zipped. Your purse and phone should be well hidden and tucked away out of sight and out of easy reach of pickpockets.

○ Be particularly careful on public transport, keep your bag where you can see it. Keep the amount of valuables inside handbags to an absolute minimum.

A police spokesman said: “Be mindful of distractions, thieves working in pairs may try to divert your attention in order to steal your handbag.

“Avoid carrying too much around with you, the more bags you’ve got the more vulnerable you are.