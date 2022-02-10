Coniston Hotel death: No charges brought against driver two years after Judith Wadsworth was killed in car park

Judith Wadsworth, 66, was attending her daughter Rebecca's wedding at the Coniston Hotel, near Skipton, on February 7, 2020 when she was struck by a Range Rover in the car park and died from head and chest injuries.

The driver arrested at the time was the hotel's director, Nick Bannister, whose family have owned the Coniston Hall estate since the 1960s. In their most recent update on the case, police confirmed that the investigation remains active but no charges have been brought.

The delays mean an inquest into the death of Mrs Wadsworth, from Baildon, who ran a chemicals business with her husband Lee, cannot take place until any legal proceedings have been concluded.

Part of the Coniston Hotel complex near Skipton

Mrs Wadsworth also left son Nick and four grandchildren - Paige, Arthur, Hugo and Ava.