Coniston Hotel death: No charges brought against driver two years after Judith Wadsworth was killed in car park

Judith Wadsworth, 66, was attending her daughter Rebecca's wedding at the Coniston Hotel, near Skipton, on February 7, 2020 when she was struck by a Range Rover in the car park and died from head and chest injuries.
The driver arrested at the time was the hotel's director, Nick Bannister, whose family have owned the Coniston Hall estate since the 1960s. In their most recent update on the case, police confirmed that the investigation remains active but no charges have been brought.
The delays mean an inquest into the death of Mrs Wadsworth, from Baildon, who ran a chemicals business with her husband Lee, cannot take place until any legal proceedings have been concluded.
Mrs Wadsworth also left son Nick and four grandchildren - Paige, Arthur, Hugo and Ava.
In 2013 Nick Bannister's younger brother Tom died after leaving the Coniston Hotel following a function when he accepted a lift from family friend Debbie Barker. Barker crashed her Range Rover Vogue into a wall while over the drink drive limit, and Tom was thrown from the car. She fled the scene without dialling 999 and later called Tom's father Michael Bannister, who arrived to find him lifeless. Barker was sentenced to three years in jail.