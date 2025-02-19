Vandals have caused considerable damage to two historic buildings in Yorkshire after daubing graffiti on the walls.

A picture, released by North Yorkshire Police, shows a paint pot and brush left at the scene at Fountains Abbey with a figure and the words ‘don’t steal drugs’ daubed across the outside wall.

The force said the incident at Fountains Abbey, a world heritage site near Ripon, has caused damage to both the abbey itself and St Mary’s Church.

The incident is thought to have happened some time between 6pm on February 14 and 9am on February 17.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “As the paint used is oil-based, and has been applied to medieval plasterwork, it is likely to result in considerable damage to this Grade I-listed structure.”

Sergeant Danny Copperwheat, from North Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: "This is an appalling act of vandalism on a world-renowned heritage site.

The grafitti at Fountains Abbey | NYP

“North Yorkshire Police will not tolerate these types of acts, and our officers will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.

"We want to hear from anyone who has any information about the people responsible for this mindless act.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Danny on [email protected] or call police on 101 and ask for him, quoting incident number 12250029494.