Convicted fraudster ordered to pay back more than £40,000

A convicted fraudster from Rotherham will have to pay back over £40,000 she made from her criminal activities after being handed a Proceeds of Crime Order.

The order, issued under the Proceeds of Crime Act, was secured through the work completed by South Yorkshire Police Asset Recovery Team. In June, the team's thorough work has led to ensuring over £105,000 will be paid into the Criminal Justice System.

Asset recovery forms part of the wider work the police’s Economic Crime Unit carries out to make sure that criminals who negatively affect communities pay back for the misery they have inflicted.

Paula White, who was jailed in March 2024 for 29 months after being convicted of fraud offences, was one of the criminals ordered to pay back into the system last month.

Officers investigated how White had benefitted from her illegal activity before calculating what she had to available to pay. This can include physical assets, such as property or high-end cars, as well as any money available in the bank.

White, 56, of Beresford Road, Rotherham, was found to have £42,500 available and on 4 June she was ordered to pay this amount back within three months.

Laura Hough, Head of the Economic Crime Unit, said: “The work the Asset Recovery Team provides is essential to ensuring that criminals do not continue to benefit from their lives of crime after being through the courts.

"The money secured through POCA hearings goes back into the forces that issue the orders, helping to fund community grant schemes and officer training. This allows us to give back to the communities who would have felt the impact of these crimes.