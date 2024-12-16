Convicted sex offender from Yorkshire jailed after being released previously for similar offences

A convicted sex offender has been jailed for eight years after admitting sexual activity with a teenager – after previously being released from prison for similar offences.

Joseph Parkin, 26, previously pleaded guilty to four charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a boy under 16 years-old and two charges of breaching a Sexual Harm Protection Order.

He also admitted to communicating with two other teenagers, putting him in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Parkin, who was formerly living in the Belle Vue area of Wakefield, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday December 12 for sentencing.

He received an eight-year custodial sentence and was made subject of an extended licence period of six years on his release from prison.

One of the victims reported the offences against him to the police in October 2023.

Parkin was quickly identified, arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

He has been held on remand since that time.

Further enquiries established telephone contact that Parkin had had with a number of children. This contact was all thoroughly investigated by specially trained officers which resulted in the police identifying the further offending.

Detective Constable David Bradbury, of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “Parkin is a dangerous, sexual predator who has targeted victims under the age of 16, lying about his own age to engage with them.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the young victims for their bravery in providing statements and supporting our investigation, which has ensured that Parkin is back behind bars where he belongs.

“This has been a complex investigation with significant, fast-paced enquiries carried out to ensure no further sexual offences had been committed against any other child who Parkin communicated with.

