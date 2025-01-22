A senior coroner has called for a ban on new drivers having passengers after the after conducting an inquest into the deaths of two teenagers who died in a horror crash.

Martin Fleming said he believes such a ban would reduce deaths on the roads as young drivers may be more likely to be involved in a collision with similar aged passengers in the car.

It comes after Mr Fleming conducting an inquest into the deaths of pals Joe Walsh, 19, and Toby Barraclough, 18, who died when the five-seat Seat Ibiza they were travelling in crashed into a wall in Shelf, West Yorks., in 2023.

Joe, who had only passed his driving test five months earlier, was behind the wheel and died at the scene while Toby, who was a passenger, died in hospital three weeks later.

Four other passengers in the car also suffered injuries, but they were not life-threatening.

Martin Fleming, senior coroner for West Yorkshire, concluded that both men died as a result of a road traffic collision at an inquest held in December.

The inquest heard the pals and four other friends had been drinking in a pub on the evening of October 20, 2023, before they all got into Joe's Seat Ibiza.

Blood tests found traces of cocaine in Joe's system and he was almost twice the legal alcohol limit and police investigations found Joe was travelling at around 40mph in a 20mph zone, the inquest heard.

He has now written to the government's department for transport to request a review of the current law, which does not stop newly qualified drivers carrying passengers.

Issuing a prevention of future deaths report, Mr Fleming urged the Secretary of State for Transport to consider the "appropriateness" of newly qualified drivers carrying "young persons as passengers".

He wrote: He said: "Joseph was aged 18 at the time of his death following the collision and had passed his driving test in May 2023. This was five months prior to the collision.

"At the time of the collision, he was legally carrying five young friends.

"Currently there are no legal restrictions upon the licences of young and /or newly qualified drivers and the current vehicle licensing regime permits the carrying of young persons as passengers in circumstances such as these "Young drivers may be more likely to be involved in a collision with similar aged passengers in the car.

"I would ask you to consider the appropriateness of reviewing the current provisions since I am concerned that there will be further like tragic deaths.

"In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you (and/or your organisation) have the power to take such action."

His letter comes amid growing calls nationally to introduce a graduated driver licensing scheme to help reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured in collisions on the UK's roads involving young drivers.

Graduated driver licensing would put a set of restrictions on new drivers who have recently passed their practical test for an initial period of time.

In 2023, 4,959 people were killed or seriously injured in crashes in Britain involving at least one young driver.