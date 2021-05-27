Eastgate flats in Goole, East Yorkshire

The flat at 98, Eastgate in Goole was served with a three-month closure order following rising complaints from residents about its link to anti-socil behaviour, criminal activity and even suspected links with child exploitation.

Beverley Magistrates' Court heard that the flat's resident, Darren Tyer, had made no effort to listen to concerns of his neighbours over noise and subsequent distress caused by visitors to the flat.

The court also heard Tyer was allowing young people under the age of 18 inside the property, some of which were deemed to be at risk of child criminal exploitation.

The flat, which is council property, was served the closure order with immediate effect by the court yesterday (Wednesday) after officers at East Riding of Yorkshire Council's anti-social behaviour team took action.

Closure orders prevent any persons from living in or even entering the property, and anyone found on the premises without authority can be arrested and face up to six months in prison.

Commenting on the outcome, Nigel Brignall, anti-social behaviour manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We take all complaints of anti-social behaviour extremely seriously and will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, regardless of whether they’re council tenants or not.

“The tenant of this property had made the lives of those living near him a misery for a prolongedperiod of time but by working in partnership with Humberside Police we were able to get this closure order which will now give them some peace.”

Inspector Jon Powell from Humberside Police said: “This closure order obtained by our East Riding of Yorkshire Council partners has come from successful partnership working.

“It is a really positive result which will provide support and a safer community for the Eastgate residents and the communities of Goole overall."

The Goole neighbourhood policing team will continue to work with our partners to reduce anti-social behaviour and offending in the area and make it a safer place to live and reside," Insp Powell added.