Council to step up action on crime and anti-social behaviour after residents raise safety concerns

Barnsley Council says it is increasing neighbourhood wardens, extending service hours and introducing new reporting tools to tackle anti-social behaviour, after a major survey found nearly half of residents want a safer borough.

Independent research commissioned by the council found that tackling crime, improving public spaces and creating a safer environment remain the top priorities for local people.

The study, carried out by Emotional Logic Ltd between June and July, gathered feedback from more than 600 residents across Barnsley’s six principal towns: Cudworth, Penistone, Hoyland, Wombwell, Royston and Goldthorpe.

The results were presented to the council’s Cabinet on Tuesday, 15 October, as part of a review into community engagement and local priorities.

Deputy leader Councillor Caroline Makinson said the council was listening to residents’ concerns and rolling out a series of measures to address them.

“While overall anti-social behaviour has declined, concerns remain,” she said. “The council and Berneslai Homes are introducing new resources, including additional neighbourhood wardens, case officers, extended service hours, a reporting app and a 24/7 ASB helpline.

“We’re increasing the number of town centre wardens to enhance evening presence and provide proactive support for local businesses. The Love Where You Live programme is not just about delivering improvements, it’s about doing so in a way that reflects what matters most to our residents.”

The survey found 48 per cent of respondents were aware of council-led initiatives, with the highest awareness in Cudworth and Penistone, both at 60 per cent. The Love Where You Live campaign was the most recognised initiative overall, known by 29 per cent of those surveyed.

However, awareness of some schemes was much lower – only four per cent had heard of The Seam, Barnsley’s flagship digital campus. Awareness of the Pathways to Work employment programme was 14 per cent among 18–29-year-olds, and just 11 per cent of lower-income respondents recognised the More Money In Your Pocket scheme.

When asked about local issues, residents most often cited untidy public spaces and crime, followed by anti-social behaviour and a lack of good shops.

In Royston, 41 per cent said litter and neglected areas were their biggest concern, while nearly a third of Cudworth respondents highlighted anti-social behaviour. Goldthorpe residents were most likely to call for better shopping options, and those in Hoyland raised traffic and parking problems.

Across the borough, residents said the council’s main focus should be on tackling crime, improving safety and keeping streets cleaner, with community events and job creation also seen as important priorities.