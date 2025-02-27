Councillor takes action to publicise domestic abuse figures in the East Riding
The motion called on Humberside Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner to include domestic abuse figures in monthly neighbourhood newsletters.
This move aims to make the often-hidden crime more visible without revealing specific locations, helping communities better understand the scale of the issue.
Councillor Whyte also advocated for all East Riding communities to receive these newsletters, expanding awareness and engagement across the region.
Additionally, the motion empowers the Council’s Safer and Stronger Overview and Scrutiny Committee by ensuring it has access to regular domestic abuse data at ward level. This will allow for greater oversight and a more coordinated response to support victims.
To further strengthen local action, the motion calls for councillors and parish councils to receive training and resources to help them identify and address domestic abuse within their communities.
Councillor Samantha Whyte said: "I am incredibly proud that East Riding Council has taken this decisive step in the fight against domestic abuse.
"By requesting that crime figures are made more visible in police neighbourhood reporting, strengthening council oversight, and equipping local councillors and parish councils with the right tools, we are ensuring that victims are supported and that communities are actively engaged in tackling this issue.
"Recognising domestic abuse as a neighbourhood crime would bring this crime out of the shadows, ensuring victims are seen and not forgotten. As a council, we must do everything we can to make our communities safer. I hope these proposals lead to tangible improvements in how domestic abuse is reported at both a local and national level.”