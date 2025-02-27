Councillor takes action to publicise domestic abuse figures in the East Riding

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 11:19 BST
East Riding County Hall, Beverley. Photo by Bruce RollinsonEast Riding County Hall, Beverley. Photo by Bruce Rollinson
East Riding County Hall, Beverley. Photo by Bruce Rollinson
East Riding of Yorkshire Council overwhelmingly passed a motion led by Councillor Samantha Whyte to strengthen local action against domestic abuse, ensuring greater transparency, awareness, and community support for victims.

The motion called on Humberside Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner to include domestic abuse figures in monthly neighbourhood newsletters.

This move aims to make the often-hidden crime more visible without revealing specific locations, helping communities better understand the scale of the issue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Whyte also advocated for all East Riding communities to receive these newsletters, expanding awareness and engagement across the region.

Additionally, the motion empowers the Council’s Safer and Stronger Overview and Scrutiny Committee by ensuring it has access to regular domestic abuse data at ward level. This will allow for greater oversight and a more coordinated response to support victims.

To further strengthen local action, the motion calls for councillors and parish councils to receive training and resources to help them identify and address domestic abuse within their communities.

Councillor Samantha Whyte said: "I am incredibly proud that East Riding Council has taken this decisive step in the fight against domestic abuse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"By requesting that crime figures are made more visible in police neighbourhood reporting, strengthening council oversight, and equipping local councillors and parish councils with the right tools, we are ensuring that victims are supported and that communities are actively engaged in tackling this issue.

"Recognising domestic abuse as a neighbourhood crime would bring this crime out of the shadows, ensuring victims are seen and not forgotten. As a council, we must do everything we can to make our communities safer. I hope these proposals lead to tangible improvements in how domestic abuse is reported at both a local and national level.”

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice