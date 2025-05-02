County line drug dealers who set up lucrative network jailed for 21 years

Three county line drug dealers who set up a lucrative county line network in a bid to expand their drugs empire from West Yorkshire to Grimsby have been jailed for 21 years.

An investigation was launched in January 2020 after all three men were identified by a specialist team of detectives as members of an organised crime group who had been operating a county line drugs network in Grimsby between January 4 to January 15, 2020.

On January 15, 2020, Humberside Police received a call from a member of the public reporting concerns of cuckooing after a group of people had taken over a man’s address on Suffolk Court in Grimsby and were suspected to be using his property as a base to store and supply drugs.

Officers were deployed to conduct a welfare check on the occupant and upon entering the property, officers identified two people at the address suspected to be involved in drugs supply. Following a swift search of the address, officers recovered £845 worth of heroin and £365 worth of crack cocaine from a cupboard in one of the bedrooms.

Both were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs which led detectives to uncover the sheer scale of the drugs network.

After seizing and examining their mobile phones, detectives from our Kinetic Intervention Team uncovered that Shah, Fox and Gladding were the principal members of an organised crime group who had established the “Ace” drug line.

Detectives were able to identify that Gladding was the local contact for Shah and Fox and he enabled them to establish their dedicated drug line as he provided them with the details of local drug users who formed their customer base.

Shah and Fox were identified as being from the West Yorkshire area and following extensive CCTV enquiries, it was discovered that they were using teenagers as runners to supply class A drugs on behalf of the “Ace” drug line.

Detective Inspector Tom Kelly said: “The investigation commenced, and my team began conducting extensive lines of enquiries to continue building a bigger picture about the organised drugs network.

“Mobile phone data analysis continued, and it revealed that the drugs were marketed within the Grimsby area using a specific telephone number which was branded and known to drug users in the community.

“Once established, the line would be used to market the drugs on offer through bulk marketing messages, advertising the sale of class A drugs. When the line became active, messages were sent to a contact list of drug users who then responded and placed their orders.”

These enquiries revealed that the Ace drugs line was under the control of Shah, Fox and Gladding at different times between 4 January to 15 January 2020. It was established that Shah, Fox and Gladding took control of the home address of a vulnerable adult, and they used his property as a base for their drugs operation.

As a result of evidence and intelligence gathered, on August 4 2020, officers carried out a series of warrants in Bradford, Leeds and Grimsby and Shah, Fox and Gladding were arrested and subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Hazrat Shah, 37 of Chatham Street, Bradford was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and was found guilty following a week-long trial at Hull Crown Court. Shah was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Andrew Fox, 39, of Poplar Avenue, Leeds, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and was found guilty following a week-long trial at Hull Crown Court. Fox was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Jason Gladding, 34, of Columbus Way, Grimsby, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing. Gladding was sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Inspector Tom Kelly continued: “I hope this outcome will serve as a stark warning to others looking to bring harmful drugs into our towns and cities that we won’t tolerate it.

“The investigation saw officers trawling through a vast amount of mobile phone data, along with tactical enforcements in order to put forward a thorough prosecution case.

“Shah, Fox and Gladding have no regard for the lives of those they were using to run their drugs line, as well as drugs users purchasing the substances that they bring into our communities. This is a business to these dangerous people, with making money being the sole objective.

“We have disrupted a major county lines drug dealing gang, jailing three principal members involved in a significant conspiracy, and we will continue to proactively target those we believe to be involved in drugs.

“I would like to thank our colleagues from West Yorkshire Police and partnering agencies for their support throughout the entirety of this investigation.