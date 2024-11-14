County lines drugs gang jailed for more than 35 years after supplying Class A drugs to Yorkshire coast
The gang, headed by Leeds men Cameron Lyn and Ben Conway, were involved in the transporting heroin and crack cocaine to Scarborough, North Yorkshire, between September and December 2019.
The pair obtained the drugs from Leeds man Damon Tremble before moving it to be sold on the streets of the coastal resort.
Other members of the organised crime group were involved in the distribution of the drugs at street level.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police pieced together their activities and gathered evidence before arresting them.
The six men had all admitted conspiracy to supply of Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.
They appeared before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday November 5.
Cameron Lyn, 33, of Easterly Road, Gipton, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months.
Damon Tremble, 47, of Blenheim View, Leeds, was sentenced to seven years.
Benjamin Conway, 32, of Clyde Chase, Leeds, was sentenced to six years.
Kyah Dalby, 28, of HMP Humber, was sentenced to five years.
Roy Fogarty, 33, of Leicester Square, Manston, Leeds was sentenced to four years and six months.
Ethan McCorrie, 27, of Colton Road, Armley, Leeds, was sentenced to three years.
Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Kevin Daly of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team said: “This was a significant drug supply operation which was moving high quantities of Class A drugs to Scarborough from Leeds.
“I’m pleased that the seriousness of their illegal activities has been reflected in the lengthy sentences handed down.”
“Our officers take the investigation of county lines drug dealing and the associated exploitation of young, often vulnerable, people very seriously. I would anyone with concerns about someone involved in this kind of activity to contact us.”