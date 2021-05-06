The Majestic Hotel in Harrogate. Photo credit: JPIMedia

Chenise Gregory and her partner Michael McGibbon, both 29 and from the London area, were found stabbed at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel, North Yorkshire Police said today, Thursday May 6.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after they were The couple were discovered at 10.20pm on Tuesday May 4.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing but detectives are treating the death of Ms Gregory as murder.

He said they do not believe anyone else is involved.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Sygrove, of North Yorkshire Police's major investigation team, said: "An investigation into the circumstances around the deaths is ongoing, but the evidence we have gathered at this stage suggests it is a suspected murder-suicide.

"A post-mortem has taken place that has confirmed the couple died from stab wounds. We are treating Ms Gregory's death as murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"This is a very sad case and our thoughts are with their families and friends at this difficult time."

Mr Sygrove said: "We have specialist officers from North Yorkshire Police, supported by specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police supporting the family, and we will work with them as we investigate the circumstances leading to these tragic deaths."

The Majestic Hotel dates back to 1900 and attracted European and Indian royalty during its heyday. It has survived two major fires and was taken over by Hilton and rebranded in 2016.

