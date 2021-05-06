Steven Cawthorn, 35, was killed in Leonard Street, off Beverley Road in Hull, on July 26, 2007.

Humberside Police revealed in June the following year that a suspect in the case had fled the country just hours after Mr Cawthorn was killed.

At the time police said they were "actively following up enquiries" to locate the suspect, who was not named. The force also said it was working with the Crown Prosecution Service to explore "extradition" opportunities.

Steven Cawthorn.

The Yorkshire Post can reveal two men have now been charged with Mr Cawthorn's murder.

Seyid Moisawi, 45, of Cheetham Hill Road, Manchester and Barzan Sadoun, 43, of Hoxton Road, Scarborough, appeared at Hull Crown Court today charged with murder and violent disorder.

No pleas were entered.

A provisional trial date was set for January 24, 2022.

Both men will appear before the court again on July 30.

They were both remanded in custody.

The court heard a third suspect linked to the case has been summoned to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on May 12.