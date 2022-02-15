Couple walking their dogs along Yorkshire canal are attacked by Labrador owner in his 50s

The attack happened on Sunday at around 10.45am between Raybridge Lane and Holme Bridge. The couple, who live nearby, were verbally abused by the man before he physically assaulted one of them, a man in his 70s who was left with bruising and swelling to his face.

The suspect was walking a ginger Labrador and is described as aged in his 50s, of slim build, around 5'7 and wearing round shaped glasses, a waist length grey jacket, a dark beanie hat, blue denim jeans and black hiking boots.

The Leeds to Liverpool Canal at Gargrave

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could help the investigation is asked to get in touch with PC Nigel Bryan of North Yorkshire Police.

Dial 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1559 Nigel Bryan. You can also email [email protected]