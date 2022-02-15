Jealous ex rang woman more than 1,000 times in 21 days after break up

Liam Bannister, 21, formerly of Newtown Avenue, Cudworth, near Barnsley, subjected the woman to a shocking barrage of harrasment following the breakdown of their relationship, and attempted to control her everyday life.

He was given a nine-month suspended prison sentence at Sheffield Crown Court on February 11 after he pleaded guilty to harassment and perverting the course of justice at an earlier hearing.

PC Abigail Taylor, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Bannister is responsible for a sustained campaign of harassment against his victim, and I wish to thank her for her courage in reporting this to police.

Liam Bannister was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court

“Domestic abuse is a crime that can affect anyone and it comes in numerous forms and is not necessarily just physical abuse. Bannister has shown total disregard to his victim throughout, allowing her to attend court before finally admitting to his offences.

“I hope she finds reassurance that Bannister has been punished for his actions, and that she can now take steps in moving forward and recovering from the abuse she suffered.

“Domestic abuse will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire. If someone controls what you eat, what your wear, where you go or who you speak to - this is coercive control and it is a crime. If you are suffering at home, or if you are concerned that a loved one may be being abused, please know that we are here to listen and to support you.

“Our officers and a range of support agencies are here to help, you are not alone.”

How to report domestic abuse:

If you wish to report domestic abuse, you can call police on 101. If you feel unable to make a call, you can report domestic abuse online via a dedicated online portal here - https://www.reportingcrime.uk/SYPDA/

If your life is in danger, please call 999. If you can’t speak, the operator may ask you to cough or press a button on the keypad, so they know you’re there. They will then ask you to press ‘55’ – this is the Silent Solution, and alerts the call handler that you are in need of emergency help. They will listen to what they can hear in the background and make an assessment about the response you require.

A number of helplines and organisations are also there for you. You can contact:

Women’s Aid, who hold a web chat between 10am and noon Monday to Friday

24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0808 2000 247

Mankind Initiative – for male victims of domestic abuse, their helpline 01823 334 244 is available Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm

Independent Domestic Abuse Service (IDAS) North Yorkshire and Barnsley line – 03000 110 110

Galop – LGBT+ anti-violence charity who can be contacted Monday to Friday between 10am and 5pm on 0800 999 5428. You can also make referrals online.