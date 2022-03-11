Man set to appear in court after being charged with a murder in Hull

A man is set to appear in court today charged with murder following an incident in Hull.

By Emma Ryan
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:31 am
James Hayman, aged 37, of Broadstone Close, Hull, has been charged with murder in connection with the death. He was remanded in custody last night to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today.

On Sunday March 6 Humberside Police were called to a property following reports of a concern for safety on Roborough Close, at Bransholme and when they got there they found 53-year-old Neville Morrison had suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neville Morrison was found dead by police after they were called to a property in Bransholme on Sunday.

A police spokesperson added that two other people have also been arrested as part of the investigations and released on bail whilst enquiries continue.