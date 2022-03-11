James Hayman, aged 37, of Broadstone Close, Hull, has been charged with murder in connection with the death. He was remanded in custody last night to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today.

On Sunday March 6 Humberside Police were called to a property following reports of a concern for safety on Roborough Close, at Bransholme and when they got there they found 53-year-old Neville Morrison had suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neville Morrison was found dead by police after they were called to a property in Bransholme on Sunday.