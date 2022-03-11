James Hayman, aged 37, of Broadstone Close, Hull, has been charged with murder in connection with the death. He was remanded in custody last night to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today.
On Sunday March 6 Humberside Police were called to a property following reports of a concern for safety on Roborough Close, at Bransholme and when they got there they found 53-year-old Neville Morrison had suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesperson added that two other people have also been arrested as part of the investigations and released on bail whilst enquiries continue.