Courtney Angus: Man charged with murder of 21-year-old in Batley
Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Batley have charged a man with her murder.
Michael Moore, 37, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today (Wednesday).
This charge relates to the death of Courtney Angus, 21, of Dewsbury, whose body was found at an address in Batley on Saturday, July 26.
Moore, of Norfolk Street in Batley, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, affray and two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.
These charges relate to incidents in Dewsbury on the same day, West Yorkshire Police said.