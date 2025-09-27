A fraudster has been jailed after he used funds from a £50,000 Covid loan to buy a house in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Rashidzadeh appointed solicitors to help him buy a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Almondbury, Huddersfield, just two days after receiving the £50,000 loan in June 2020.

The 34-year-old also tried to strike his company - called Cozy Bed Ltd - off the Companies House register without telling the bank who had given him the loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rashidzadeh, now of Caellepa, Bangor in Wales, was found guilty of offences under the Fraud Act and Companies Act following a four-day trial at Leeds Crown Court earlier this year and was jailed for 18 months on Thursday (Sep 25).

Cozy Bed Ltd was set up in March 2019 and an online bed retailer, with Rashidzadeh as its sole director. He declared the company had a turnover of £203,000 when he applied for the loan.

However, just days later he contacted solicitors to handle the purchase of a house on Morton Green for £116,000.

Rashidzadeh transferred the entire loan amount from the company account into his own personal bank account by the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within eight days of receiving the funds, he began taking steps to close down Cozy Beds Ltd.

Rashidzadeh was jailed at Leeds Crown Court | NW

Cozy Bed Ltd was struck-off the register in October 2020. No Bounce Back Loan repayments were ever made by Rashidzadeh, who sold the house in August 2021.

Mark Stephens, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: "Mohammed Rashidzadeh's offending was twofold and deeply cynical. He immediately misused the £50,000 Bounce Back Loan funds he obtained to buy himself a house instead of supporting his business through the pandemic.

"His second offence was equally calculated – attempting to dissolve his company without properly notifying his creditors, including the bank who had provided the loan. The strike-off process exists to protect creditors' interests, and deliberately concealing such applications from lenders is a criminal offence that undermines the entire corporate framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Insolvency Service remains committed to taking robust action against Bounce Back Loan fraudsters. Government-backed schemes were a lifeline for legitimate businesses during an unprecedented crisis, and we will continue to pursue those who deliberately exploited this support at the taxpayers' expense."