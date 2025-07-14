Cow Dyke Farm: Appeal launched after Harrogate barn set on fire deliberately

An appeal has been launched after a barn at Cow Dyke Farm in Harrogate was deliberately set on fire, police have said.

At around 4pm on Saturday (July 12), police responded to reports that a barn had been set on fire at Cow Dyke Farm, Harrogate.

The fire occurred at Cow Dyke Farm, located just off Skipton Road near Jennyfields, and investigators believe it was deliberately set.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking with two teenage men seen in the area prior to the fire.

The individuals, who were wearing dark pink t-shirts, may hold important information regarding the incident, police have said.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1452 David Mackay, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.