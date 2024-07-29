'Cowardly' driver crashed car at high-speed and left his friends fighting for their lives

A “coward” who crashed his car at high-speed and then fled the scene, leaving one friend to die and others seriously injured, has been jailed.

Leon Roberts, 25, was driving at speeds of nearly 100mph when he crashed into a parked taxi on the Sheffield Parkway in February 2023.

He then ran from the wreckage, leaving his injured friends fighting for their lives in his car that was about to go up in flames.

Passenger Sharna Burgin, aged 23, died a few days later.

Sharna Burgin died after the driver of the car she was travelling in lost control of the car, going at around 100mph. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

An investigation led officers to understand that Roberts had been socialising on the evening of Saturday, February 25 with friends at a pub in Sheffield.

A few hours later, the group decided to continue their evening in the city centre.

Agreeing to drive everyone in his Mercedes GLA, Roberts drove the group to his house while he changed, and then set off for the city.

During the investigation, officers identified Snapchat videos sent by passengers in the vehicle as Roberts drove down the Parkway, showing Roberts’ speedometer, manner of driving and his passengers.

Videos and witness accounts all confirmed that Roberts was driving in a dangerous manner with no regard for anyone’s safety.

As Roberts took the bend of the Parkway, he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a parked taxi in a layby, that had parked up moments before unsure about his vehicle’s engine.

The taxi was significantly damaged by Roberts' Mercedes which set on fire within minutes of the collision.

Roberts’ front seat passenger told officers during his interview: ‘I thought I was going to die’ and that he could see the crash coming, putting his arms in front of his face.

He was the first out of the car and recalled how Roberts’ seat was empty and that he had already fled the scene.

With the car about to go up in flames, he assisted his associates out of the car, with one passenger unconscious and Sharna left critically injured.

Emergency services attended and transported five people to hospital.

A hunt for Roberts began, however, he attended Shepcote Custody at 6pm that same day to report he had been in a collision.

Roberts was arrested and transported to Hospital due to injuries he had sustained from the collision.

A day later, Sharna died in hospital as a result of her injuries and Roberts was further arrested for causing death by dangerous driving.

Inspector Peter Heginbotham, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This is an extremely sad investigation in which a young woman tragically died at the hands of someone else.

“I hope this sends out a strong message that the decisions you make as a road user can have devastating consequences.

“Sharna’s friends and family continue to grieve her loss and their lives will never be the same.

“Roberts’ life and that of his friends and family will also never be the same again, as he now starts his lengthy prison sentence.

“I urge everyone to think ‘is it worth the risk?’. Alcohol, drugs, speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt are the main contributing factors to fatal and serious collisions in South Yorkshire.

“Everyone has a responsibility to create safer roads.”

Recorder Judge Jeremy Richardson sentencing the case referred to Roberts as ‘arrogant’ and a ‘coward’ who must be punished for his actions.

He told Roberts: "You caused this devastation by your arrogance and desire to brazenly show off to your friends by driving far too fast and losing control of a high-powered Mercedes motor car...

"You were driving about 100mph on a road where the speed limit was 50mph...

“Not only were you arrogant and showing off, you're also a coward. You ran from the scene, leaving your friends to their fate and seriously injured and the other on the way to death.

“What did you do? You made off and handed yourself in many hours later when the effects of the alcohol had worn off. What a cowardly thing to do. Never mind the utterly appalling driving.”

