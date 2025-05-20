Craig Jarratt: Body found in Morley woodland in search for missing Leeds man
Police investigating the disappearance of the Leeds man, Craig Jarratt, have found a body.
On Wednesday (May 14), Craig Jarratt from Morley, in Leeds, was reported missing.
The 52-year-old was then the subject of a public appeal for information.
Now, officers investigating the disappearance have located a body.
The body of a man was found on Monday (May 19) in woodland in Morley.
While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed that the body is that of Mr Jarratt.
A spokesperson for police said Mr Jarratt’s family has been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.