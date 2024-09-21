Craven: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash on A65 between Hellifield and Coniston Cold

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A65.

North Yorkshire Police reported the incident shortly before 1pm today, Saturday, between Hellifield and Coniston Cold.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle, and officers closed the road while emergency services worked at the scene.

