Craven: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash on A65 between Hellifield and Coniston Cold
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A65.
North Yorkshire Police reported the incident shortly before 1pm today, Saturday, between Hellifield and Coniston Cold.
The crash involved a car and a motorcycle, and officers closed the road while emergency services worked at the scene.
"The motorcycle rider has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries," a spokesman said. They later confirmed the stretch of road was reopened before 3pm. They added: "The vehicles have been safely recovered."