Craven: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash on A65 between Hellifield and Coniston Cold

Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2024, 15:14 BST
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A65.

North Yorkshire Police reported the incident shortly before 1pm today, Saturday, between Hellifield and Coniston Cold.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle, and officers closed the road while emergency services worked at the scene.

"The motorcycle rider has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries," a spokesman said. They later confirmed the stretch of road was reopened before 3pm. They added: "The vehicles have been safely recovered."

